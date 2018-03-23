The first weekend of spring will be chilly!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Temperature forecasting has been quite tricky the last couple days. We’ve be underestimating the strength of the early spring sunshine. The mercury reached the lower 50s in many Connecticut towns and cities earlier this afternoon. The Western Hills were cooler with highs in the 40s. A lot of clouds mixed in with the sunshine and a few light rain showers popped up this afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Scattered rain and wet snow showers will dissipate this evening and the sky will become partly cloudy to clear overnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-35. It’ll be breezy this evening, but the wind will subside overnight.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

It won’t feel much like spring as temperatures will trend downward. A northwesterly flow will usher in colder air throughout the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the 40s and we’ll still have to contend with a brisk northwesterly breeze. The air aloft will be cold and unstable especially with a cut-off low developing in the deep northwesterly flow. Therefore, a lot of clouds will mix with the sunshine tomorrow afternoon and a few rain and wet snow showers will move across the state.

The showers will dissipate Saturday evening, but more snow showers can be expected late Saturday night and Sunday as the atmosphere turns even colder. A coating of snow is possible, especially in the higher terrain. A massive high pressure system in Eastern Canada will push cold air southward across all of New England. Highs on Sunday will only range from the 30s in the hills towns to the lower 40s elsewhere. There will be a brisk northerly breeze as well. While we should see a few intervals of sunshine, there will be plenty of cloud cover most of the day.

NEXT WEEK…

That huge high pressure will build southward into New England early next week and it will set up shop for a couple of days. That means Monday and Tuesday will be nice days with mostly sunny skies. Plus, the chilly air will gradually modify and temperatures will be on the rise. Monday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but afternoon highs will be in the 40s. The mercury will dip into the 20s again Monday night due to the combination of clear skies and light winds. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will likely reach 50-55 thanks to strong early spring sunshine.

An approaching front could bring a few rain showers to the state by Wednesday evening. However, most of the day will be dry with enough sunshine to boost temperatures well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs 60-65.

A storm system is expected to come along with rain on Friday. The storm track is a bit uncertain, but if the center passes to the south of New England, we’ll get into a cooler northeasterly flow. For now, we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

