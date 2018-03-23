Sandy Hook Promise's new video encourages people to 'say something'

Sandy Hook Promise released a new PSA ahead of this weekend's March For Our Lives (YouTube)

A new public service announcement was released by Sandy Hook Promise, ahead of the national March For Our Lives in Washington.

The video titled “The Other Side,” was posted on YouTube Thursday, and is part of the group’s Say Something anonymous reporting system.

It focuses on school shootings from the perspective of a teen with a gun.

"The same people are the ones who saw all the signs and never said anything. Being bullied, the obsession with guns, even posting on Instagram about shooting up the school. No one said anything,” the video says.

The video comes with the caption "Learn the signs. Take action."

Mobile users can see the full video here.

