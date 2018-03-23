Local fundraiser for NRA causes controversy

Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.More >
A motorcycle rider died in a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.More >
The Plainfield Police department arrested two juveniles on Thursday after concerning videos were posted on social media.More >
The Plainfield Police department arrested two juveniles on Thursday after concerning videos were posted on social media.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Fire destroyed a two-family home in New Britain on Friday morning.More >
Fire destroyed a two-family home in New Britain on Friday morning.More >
Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.More >
Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.More >
Groton police are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Ramada Inn.More >
Groton police are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Ramada Inn.More >
Wethersfield police assisted Hartford officers in the search for a man who is considered dangerous on Friday morning.More >
Wethersfield police assisted Hartford officers in the search for a man who is considered dangerous on Friday morning.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and died late Thursday night.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and died late Thursday night.More >