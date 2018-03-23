Fire breaks out in New Haven Fire Station kitchen on Friday (WFSB)

New Haven fire crews responded to a kitchen fire in their own fire station on Friday evening.

The fire started in the cooking area at the Whitney Ave station just after 6 p.m. while the crews were responding to a separate fire on Nichols Street.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told Channel 3 that a passing police officer saw the smoke and called the incident in to fire crews.

Chief Alston said it could be a very long time to clean up the extensive damage, but he said, no fire apparatus was damaged.

Chief Alston told Channel 3 that the crews are saddened to hear of the fire, as the station is personal for them.

No one was injured. An investigation will be conducted as the how the fire started and where.

