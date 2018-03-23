Sandy Hook students to attend march in DC

As the national debate over gun reform intensifies, hundreds of thousands are expected to attend marches tomorrow, all around the country.

Following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th in Parkland, Florida, the momentum of the students’ actions to rally for stronger gun reform inspired thousands to do the same.

The main “March for Our Lives” march is being held in Washington D.C.

Included in the hundreds of thousands are students and family members from Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

The night before the “March for Our Lives” march, Sandy Hook students spoke with Channel 3 on how they’re feeling.

"This is across the entire United States, and I understand the march is happening on all continents. This is huge,” said Nicole Hockley, whose son Dylan was killed in 2012 when a lone gunman opened fire on Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“I feel so fortunate to be here with so many people who are supporting Promise from Wisconsin, from New Jersey."

Those taking part in the marches are also calling on lawmakers to do more to protect them from gun violence.

