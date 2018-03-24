First weekend of spring will be chilly, chance for a snow shower

The first weekend of spring will be chilly and there will be a chance for a snow shower (WFSB)

Although it's the first weekend of spring, cooler temperatures and snow showers are in the forecast.

Saturday will be chilly and breezy with highs in the 40s. Meteorologist Mike Cameron said there will be a chance for a snow shower late in the evening.

Sunday’s temperatures will hold steady with highs in the lower 40s and a northerly breeze will make the air feel chilly.

Monday’s weather should be nice according to Cameron, with highs in the 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies and Cameron said temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 50s.

There will be a chance for some showers on Wednesday evening, but highs during the day will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The seasonably warm weather will continue on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 60s and partly sunny skies.

Cameron said there a storm could pass through Connecticut on Friday, bringing rain.

