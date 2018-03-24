Connecticut students call for an end to gun violence at nation's capital

Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
There’s controversy surrounding an event being held at Southington’s iconic Aqua Turf Club.More >
Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A Southington condo association at odds over what they're calling a flock of 'nuisance geese.'More >
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
New Haven fire crews responded to a kitchen fire in their own fire station on Friday evening.More >
A Mid-Michigan dog who endured a life of abuse is getting a second shot at a happy life. Remi was discovered last summer with severe injuries given to him at the hands of his former owner.More >
Wethersfield police assisted Hartford officers in the search for a man who is considered dangerous on Friday morning.More >
West Hartford police arrested a masseuse after a client claimed she was touched inappropriately during a massage in January.More >
