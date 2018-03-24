Members of Newtown Action Alliance join in DC march

There’s controversy surrounding an event being held at Southington’s iconic Aqua Turf Club.More >
There’s controversy surrounding an event being held at Southington’s iconic Aqua Turf Club.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A huge, swirling pile of trash in the Pacific Ocean is growing faster than expected and is now three times the size of France.More >
A Southington condo association at odds over what they're calling a flock of 'nuisance geese.'More >
A Southington condo association at odds over what they're calling a flock of 'nuisance geese.'More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.More >
Watertown police have arrested a man who was seen trespassing on school grounds Friday morning.More >
New Haven fire crews responded to a kitchen fire in their own fire station on Friday evening.More >
New Haven fire crews responded to a kitchen fire in their own fire station on Friday evening.More >
A Mid-Michigan dog who endured a life of abuse is getting a second shot at a happy life. Remi was discovered last summer with severe injuries given to him at the hands of his former owner.More >
A Mid-Michigan dog who endured a life of abuse is getting a second shot at a happy life. Remi was discovered last summer with severe injuries given to him at the hands of his former owner.More >
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
Interstate 91 southbound was partially closed in Enfield because of a rollover crash.More >
Students from Hartford, Newtown and Farmington are traveling to the nation's capital to call for an end to gun violence and mass school shootings at the ‘March for our Lives' rally.More >
Students from Hartford, Newtown and Farmington are traveling to the nation's capital to call for an end to gun violence and mass school shootings at the ‘March for our Lives' rally.More >
West Hartford police arrested a masseuse after a client claimed she was touched inappropriately during a massage in January.More >
West Hartford police arrested a masseuse after a client claimed she was touched inappropriately during a massage in January.More >