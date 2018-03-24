Members of Newtown Action Alliance join in DC march

Five weeks after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, people across the country have organized and are rallying for change.

Included in the group of at least half a million people at the nation’s Capital in Washington DC on Saturday afternoon are activists from the Newtown Action Alliance.

Channel 3’s Chief Capitol Reporter Susan Raff covered the group which sent 7 buses of families, activists, and supporters to the march.

The group told Susan Raff they feel a strong connection to the victims of other school shootings, and they said this was their day to speak out.

Their green signs and shirts stood out amongst the crowd.

"We have been down this road before but this feels like a different road now,” said Mark Barden, whose son, Daniel Barden was among those killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14th, 2012 when a lone gunman entered the school and opened fire, killing 26 children and adults.

Daniel Barden’s cousin Leah Williams told Susan Raff that she hopes to become a teacher.

“I am there to educate students and I would do anything for them,” said Williams. “But, I shouldn't have to carry a gun."

Most of those who came to the “March for Our Lives” march on Saturday told Susan Raff that they were not in favor of President Trump’s plan to arm teachers, but not everyone is against guns completely.

Vietnam War veteran Mike Garemko told Susan Raff that student led momentum is admirable.

"We changed the way Americans thought about the war because, we had some credibility,” said Garemko.

“These kids have the same kind of credibility."

Amidst the sea of people, Susan Raff met up with students from UConn who are planning to recruit people to register to vote as a way to make change.

"My younger sister was walking out of class with her classmates,” said UConn student Pat Rowley. “And I figured all these kids, younger than me who can't vote, are doing something. I should be doing something too."

Those who witnessed the violence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, they said the feelings are still very raw, especially for teacher Jeff Foster.

"It's a club we were not happy to be in,” said Foster. “We embrace everyone else this has happened to, and we’ve spent a lot of time with them and we try mourn with each other to help each other."

Foster told Susan Raff that the young people and their use of social media are the elements energizing this movement.

For those who participated in the march, the sentiment amongst them is to get home and vote.

