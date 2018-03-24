State Police investigate death in East Haddam home

State police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ that took place in East Haddam on Friday.

Police responded to a call at 5:22 p.m. on Friday to a home on North Moodus Rd.

Detectives then launched an investigation concerning the death.

Police are withholding the name of the individual at this time.

Police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of death.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for more.

