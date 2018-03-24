Police search for man who robbed a 7/11 in Columbia

Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a 7/11 in Columbia early Saturday morning. (WFSB)

Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a 7/11 in Columbia early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 7/11 gas station and convenience store on Route 66 in Columbia just after 1 a.m. for reports that suspect wielding a screw driver demanded money of the cashier, and said “this is a robbery.”

The cashier told police that the suspect approached the counter looking as if he was retrieving money from his pocket when he pulled out the screw driver.

Police said the suspect reached over the counter and took the drawer from the register and ran out of the store to a car.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.