Former Senior Center Coordinator arrested for stealing thousands

North Haven Police arrested a former Senior Center coordinator for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the program.

Police arrested 53-year-old former North Haven Senior Center Program Coordinator, Susan Tienken-Jung on Friday and charged her with 56 counts of Larceny and Forgery in the 3rd Degree.

Police said an investigation began when they said irregularities were noted in a privately-owned bank account that belonged to the Senior Center.

Police said as part of her duties, Tienken-Jung assisted a group of seniors in reconciling statements and balances relating to this bank account.

Through the investigation, police determined that Tienken-Jung funneled up to $23,700 in funds belonging to the Senior Center, for her personal gain, by forging the names of various staff members.

Tienken-Jung was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

She is expected to appear in Meriden Superior Court on April 12th.

