Sunday's temps on cooler side, snow showers in morning

It’s the last Sunday in March and Meteorologist Mike Cameron said it will be chilly and in all likelihood, there will be snow showers in the morning.

Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 40s for most of the state. The hills of Connecticut should expect highs in the 30s.

Monday will start on the cooler side with morning temperatures in the 20s. But as the day progresses, temps will rise into the 40s and skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will feature clear and sunny skies, light winds, and highs will be around the 50 degree mark, according to Cameron.

Wednesday may bring a rain shower, but most of the day will be dry and temperatures will progress past the 50 degree mark, and near 60 in a few areas.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, Cameron said. A southwesterly flow of air will bring warmer temperatures. The mercury thermometer will move above the 60 degree mark and Cameron said there will be a few isolated rain showers.

Friday and Saturday will feature sunny skies and highs will be in the 50s.

