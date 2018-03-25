Sunday's temps on cooler side, snow showers possible

It’s the last Sunday in March and Meteorologist Mike Cameron said it will be chilly, and in all likelihood, there will be snow showers throughout the day.

"We are expecting eastern Connecticut to be most impacted by these snow showers," Cameron said.

Sunday’s highs will be in the lower 40s for most of the state. The hills of Connecticut will be chilly with highs in the 30s.

"We are only going to see temperatures on either side of 40 this afternoon," Cameron said. "We'll have a lot of clouds and limited temperatures."

Monday will start on the cooler side with morning temperatures in the 20s. But as the day progresses, temps will rise into the 40s and skies will be mostly sunny.

Tuesday will feature clear and sunny skies, light winds, and highs will hover around the 50 degree mark, according to Cameron.

"Tuesday is when I think temperatures could go above the 50 degree mark with all that sun," Cameron said.

Wednesday may bring a rain shower, but most of the day will be dry and temperatures will progress past the 50 degree mark, and near 60 in a few areas.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, Cameron said. A southwesterly flow of air will bring warmer temperatures. The mercury thermometer will move above the 60 degree mark, and Cameron said there will be a few isolated rain showers.

"I think it's going to be a little bit more unsettled than we had been calling for before because the front may stall out," Cameron said. "That may lead to a few isolated showers and a few more clouds."

Friday and Saturday will feature sunny skies and highs will be in the 50s.

