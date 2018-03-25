Kidde recalls 500,000 smoke alarm units

Nearly 500,000 thousand smokes alarms have been recalled by the safety device company Kidde.

The affected dual sensor smoke alarm units are models P-I-20-10 and P-I-90-10. The two units were manufactured between September of 2016 and October 2017.

The recalled models were sold at retailers including Menards, Wal-Mart, Amazon and Home Depot as well as Kidde’s website.

Kidde is advising customers to remove their fire alarms and to look into the opening on the side of the device for a yellow cap.

The cap can prevent smoke from reaching the sensors and activating the alarm. Customers who see a yellow cap should contact Kidde to get a replacement unit.

If there is no yellow cap is visible, the alarm can be re-installed on a wall or ceiling.

