Black bear sighting in Woodbridge, list of safety tips

Woodbridge police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a black bear that was seen in a backyard on Saturday.

Paw prints were discovered in the snow on a few lawns near Fountain Street, and a bear was spotted in the area of Amity Road and Seymour Road.

The DEEP suggests that homeowners eliminate food attractants such as pet food, compost piles, and bird feeders should be removed from March through early November.

Bears are searching for an easy meal and the DEEP encourages that garbage cans be stored inside a garage or shed and not to intentionally feed the bears.

If there is a black bear in your backyard, report the sighting here and observe the bear from a distance.

To try and scare off the bear, the DEEP recommends banging pots and pans or shouting.

When hiking or in the woods, keep your pet on a leash, make your presence known, hike in groups, and keep children nearby.

For more information on bear safety and what to do if you encounter a bear, click here to visit the DEEP website.

