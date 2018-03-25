Do you think the March for our Lives events will change anything?

Family members and students united at the state capitol in Hartford and all across the country to call for an end to gun violence and mass school shootings at the ‘March for our Lives' rally.
Scroll down to vote in the poll.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
State police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ that took place in East Haddam on Friday.More >
State police are investigating a ‘suspicious death’ that took place in East Haddam on Friday.More >
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House released a statement in response to the March for Our Lives protests.More >
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >
Every state has an unclaimed property program that looks to find owners of lost and forgotten assets -- it adds up to billions of dollars. Check here to see if any of that unclaimed money is yours.More >
There’s controversy surrounding an event being held at Southington’s iconic Aqua Turf Club.More >
There’s controversy surrounding an event being held at Southington’s iconic Aqua Turf Club.More >
North Haven Police arrested a former Senior Center coordinator for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the program.More >
North Haven Police arrested a former Senior Center coordinator for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the program.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >
Groton Police identified the woman who was found dead at the Ramada Inn on Friday morning.More >
Groton Police identified the woman who was found dead at the Ramada Inn on Friday morning.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a 7/11 in Columbia early Saturday morning.More >
Police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a 7/11 in Columbia early Saturday morning.More >
Nearly 500,000 thousand smoke alarms have been recalled by the safety device company Kidde.More >
Nearly 500,000 thousand smoke alarms have been recalled by the safety device company Kidde.More >