Inmate death prompts investigation at Newtown prison

The Chief State Attorney’s Office is investigating after a man died at the Gardner Correctional Institute in Newton on Sunday.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that 31-year-old man, Jallen Jones, originally from Atlanta, Georgia required treatment and supervision at the In-Patient Mental Health Unit (IPM) on Sunday just after 11 a.m.

The DOC said, “during escort and placement into IPM, inmate Jones became non-compliant and combative with staff and then became non-responsive.”

After that, the DOC said staff attempted to revive Jones, but then needed to be transported via ambulance to a community hospital where he died an hour and 20 minutes later.

“The death of an individual under the care and custody of the Department of Correction is a very serious matter and we are fully committed to cooperating with external law enforcement. There are no immediate indications suggesting that excessive force was utilized…,” said Commissioner Semple, of the investigation.

The DOC said Jones was serving a ten-year sentence for robbery in the first degree and had been incarcerated since 2014.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.