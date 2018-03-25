Driver arrested after striking Ledyard police officer’s car

A driver was arrested after police said he backed into a Ledyard police officer’s car while trying to ‘switch’ seats with a passenger.

Ledyard police arrested New London resident, Hanlett N. Garcia Pena on Sunday at 8 p.m. and charged him with DUI, Failure to Drive Right, and Improper Backing.

Police said they were notified of a car driving erratically on Route 117, and pulled Garcia Pena over.

Police said as Garcia Pena pulled off to the curb, he failed to put the car in ‘park’ causing it to roll backward and strike the officer’s car as he was trying to ‘switch’ positions with a passenger in the car.

Police said there were no injuries.

Garcia Pena was released on a $5000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 04/06/2018.

