Gun manufacturer, Remington files for bankruptcy

One of the nation’s oldest gun manufacturers, Remington, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The filing will allow Remington to continue manufacturing firearms with operations not disrupted by the restructuring process, court records show.

Remington previously had a presence in Bridgeport and New Haven.

