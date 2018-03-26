Firefighters injured battling house fire in Middletown

Two firefighters were injured battling an early morning house fire in Middletown.

Fire officials said both men are expected to be OK, however both were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. One firefighter fell through a floor while battling the fire.

According to officials, the fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. Monday morning at 8 Millbrook Road.

Officials said one person lives at the address, but did not say if the resident was able to evacuate.

