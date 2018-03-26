1 dead, 2 firefighters injured battling house fire in Middletown

One person was found dead in a fire on Millbrook Road in Middletown Monday morning. (WFSB)

One person was found dead following an early morning fire in Middletown.

Two firefighters were also injured battling the fire at 8 Millbrook Rd. Monday morning. According to officials, the fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

Officials said both men are expected to be OK; however, both were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. One firefighter fell through a floor while battling the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Only one person was said to be living in the home.

The state police fire marshal is on the scene to help investigate the cause of the fire.

