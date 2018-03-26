Man found dead in living room following Middletown fire

One person was found dead in a fire on Millbrook Road in Middletown Monday morning. (WFSB)

Investigators were on the scene until mid-morning, looking into the cause of a deadly fire in Millbrook Road in Middletown. (WFSB)

One man was found dead following an early morning fire in Middletown.

Two firefighters were also injured battling the fire at 8 Millbrook Rd. Monday morning. According to officials, the fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m.

”I saw the smoke coming from the roof, so I took a look," said Randy Burlette, who called 911. "I got a little bit closer, saw it coming out of the window, came running back, grabbed my phone, jumped on it, called 911.”

When crews arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.

They found the homeowner in the living room, where a large hole had burnt through.

”During the initial search of the residence we had two firefighters fall through the floor," said Chief Michael Howley, Middletown South Fire District. "One went all the way through the floor into the basement. [A] second firefighter fell partially through.”

Officials said both firefighters are expected to be OK; however, both were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. They have since been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Only one person was said to be living in the home.

It's unknown whether or not the man who lived there had already died while firefighters were trying to get him out of the house.

“The State Medical Examiner’s Office is on their way here, and, obviously, we will have to wait for the reports to come back from there," Howley said. "There is no way we can tell. We do not have that information right now.”

The state police fire marshal is on the scene to help investigate the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, neighbors said they are grateful to have a dedicated firehouse around the corner.

”I give them the utmost respect because they’re incredible and to know that they would just do that for anybody makes me feel a lot better about my house and everything," Burlette said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.