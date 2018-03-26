Hartford city council to vote on debt payoff agreement

The Hartford City Council is set to vote on whether or not to approve an agreement that would help pay off the city's debt over the next few decades.

While it would help the city avoid bankruptcy, the plan isn't sitting well with some of the state's mayors who are questioning its fairness.

If the council accepts the agreement on Monday, the state would assume debt payments going forward.

The City of Hartford threatened to file for bankruptcy before agreeing to a bailout.

The capital city came under state oversight back in January.

Last week, state House of Representatives and Senate leaders went into more detail and clarified a plan they're proposing to help Hartford out.

If the City Council accepts the agreement on Monday, it will be up to the state to assume the payments. It would not be one lump sum of $550 million.

Instead, the payments will be over several decades and would be less than $40 million a year.

Even with the agreement, Mayor Luke Bronin said the city's budgets will remain very tough and tight for years to come.

The city will also be giving up a lot of power when it comes to major projects. It would need to get state approval.

"As Hartford does as every other municipality does, it gets town aid roll money, pilot money, [Education Cost Sharing] money, all sorts of money from the state," said Rep. Themis Klarides, House minority leader. "So separate from what Hartford already gets, there was an agreement in the budget as you saw back in October as to how much we were going to give them for their assistance in helping.”

The mayors of New Haven and Bridgeport took exception to the plan.

Mayors Toni Harp and Joe Ganim released a statement on Friday that said the state is short-changing their cities while "rewarding the past practices of other cities that put them on the edge of financial collapse."

