Fairfield police seek gas station robbery suspect

Police in Fairfield are hoping the public can help identify a gas station robbery suspect.

They said the robbery happened at the Star Gas Station at 350 Jennings Rd. around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The clerk reported that a man entered the store with a knife and demanded cash.

The clerk opened a register and backed away.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and fled eastbound on Jennings Road, according to police.

Surveillance video from the store showed a thin male with fair-to-light skin who wore a purple bandana wrapped around his face. He had a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, work-style boots and the knife.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Fairfield police at 203-254-4840, or text-a-tip to CRIMES, 274637.

