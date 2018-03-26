Man arrested for burglarizing eastern CT businesses

After an Iowan family of four died after toxic gas leaked into their hotel room in Tulum, Mexico, Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut commuters on their reaction to international travel.More >
After an Iowan family of four died after toxic gas leaked into their hotel room in Tulum, Mexico, Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut commuters on their reaction to international travel.More >
One man was found dead following an early morning fire in Middletown.More >
One man was found dead following an early morning fire in Middletown.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
One of the nation’s oldest gun manufacturers, Remington, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >
One of the nation’s oldest gun manufacturers, Remington, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >
The Chief State Attorney’s Office is investigating after a man died at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newton on Sunday.More >
The Chief State Attorney’s Office is investigating after a man died at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newton on Sunday.More >
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
NASA has announced that on September 22, 2135, there is a small chance an asteroid a third of a mile across will slam into the Earth with an impact energy equivalent to the currently deployed arsenal of US nuclear ballistic missiles.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >
Nearly 500,000 thousand smoke alarms have been recalled by the safety device company Kidde.More >
Nearly 500,000 thousand smoke alarms have been recalled by the safety device company Kidde.More >