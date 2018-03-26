Man arrested for burglarizing eastern CT businesses

Sean Holmes was arrested for burglarizing four businesses in Putnam and Thompson, according to state police. (State police)

A man accused of burglarizing at least four businesses in eastern Connecticut has been arrested by state police.

Sean Holmes, 33, turned himself in when he found there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Troopers said the four nighttime burglaries took place during the first two weeks of October.

The businesses hit included the Harvest Moon in Putnam, Marika's Restaurant in Putnam, the Quaddick Country Store in Thompson and Big Gary's Discount Liquors in Putnam.

State police said they interviewed several people back in November and eventually developed a suspect.

Holmes was found in Hartford. During an interview with him, state police said he confessed to all four burglaries.

Arrest warrants were drafted for the crimes.

Holmes turned himself in on Friday.

He was charged with fourth-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a combined bond of $60,000 and given a court date of March 26 in Danielson.

