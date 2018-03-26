Public health committee passes bill to raise age of buying tobacco

Lawmakers passed a bill that would raise the state's minimum age for buying tobacco products to 21.

The Public Health Committee met on Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

The committee passed the bill S.B. No. 164," which is an act raising the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21. It's currently 18.

Now that it has passed, it will go to the General Assembly for both the state House of Representatives and state Senate to vote.

Connecticut would become the third state to raise the legal age.

The bill was first introduced by Rep. Prasad Srinivasan of Glastonbury.

The change would happen for not only cigarettes, but other tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

