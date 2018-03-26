Willimantic students raise voices against gun violence

Over 50 students walked out of their school demanding action when it comes to gun violence (WFSB)

Dozens of students walked out of Arts at the Capitol Theater Performing Arts Magnet School in Willimantic Monday morning.

The more than 50 students marched from their school to Memorial Park to raise their voices against gun violence.

They sang and demanded action.

This walk-out comes in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida and the other mass shootings that have come before it.

Because of the snow, they couldn’t walk out when there was a national school walkout almost two weeks ago.

But Monday, March 26, was especially meaningful for them. They took a knee and observed a moment of silence for the 26 victims of Sandy Hook.

“We are the ones who have to live in this world, and we are the ones who are going to make that change to be safe,” said Naremean Aumaree, said student council president, events and planning committee.

The high schoolers say it was important to them to join the movement.

Student Council President Tayon Kulos shared the message “to any high school student or younger student who believes their voice or is afraid their voice doesn’t matter, your voice does matter and you will be heard.”

He added “as long as we keep doing things like this, and walking out and working with school officials, we will change the world and we will.”

