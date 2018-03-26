Burglary suspect returns to crime scene

David Isaiah Pouncey was arrested for burglarizing a home in New Haven. (New Haven police)

A man a neighbor saw kick in the door of a New Haven home was arrested on burglary charges after he returned to the scene of the crime.

David Isaiah Pouncey, 31, of Hamden, was found when police returned to the home on Dixwell Avenue for a second time Saturday morning.

The first time was around 4:15 a.m.

A neighbor informed police that a suspect wearing red sweatpants and a matching top was still in there when they arrived.

The suspect reportedly had been outside beforehand and was yelling and swearing about money owed to him, police said.

However, police found no one inside the home. No suspect was found. A fingerprint technician worked in the home and secured it.

Roughly 10 min. later, the red sweats-wearing suspect returned.

Police returned as well and caught Pouncey.

Pouncey told them that he was robbed by someone inside the house. However, police told the suspect that no one was actually inside.

At that point, police said Pouncey simply stared at them with no reply.

Pouncey was identified by the neighbor as the burglar.

The suspect was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

