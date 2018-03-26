Crash closes part of Route 2 in Norwich

A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
After an Iowan family of four died after toxic gas leaked into their hotel room in Tulum, Mexico, Channel 3 spoke with Connecticut commuters on their reaction to international travel.More >
One man was found dead following an early morning fire in Middletown.More >
A US Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan has been deported to Mexico, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.More >
Restaurant servers dodged a bullet this week with a provision tucked into the $1.3 trillion federal spending bill.More >
One of the nation’s oldest gun manufacturers, Remington, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >
A man accused of burglarizing at least four businesses in eastern Connecticut has been arrested by state police.More >
A 37-year-old man was upset about his McDonald's order, so he tried to attack the golden arches.More >
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >
