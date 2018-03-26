Crash closes part of Route 2 in Norwich - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes part of Route 2 in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -

A one-car crash has closed part of Route 2 east in Norwich.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said Route 2 east at exit 27 is closed at this time.

Minor injuries were reported.

