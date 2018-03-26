Driver taken to hospital following crash on Route 2 in Norwich

A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 2 on Monday (Yantic Fire Engine Company #1)

A one-car crash closed part of Route 2 east in Norwich on Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. Connecticut State Police said Route 2 east at exit 27 was closed however it has since reopened.

Fire officials said the driver of the car was rescued and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

