Gov. says he will not withdraw chief justice nomination

Andrew McDonald would be the first openly gay leader of Connecticut's Supreme Court. (Gov. Malloy's Office)

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Dannel Malloy said despite the GOP's blocking of his choice for Supreme Court chief justice, he will not withdraw his nomination.

Earlier this month, the state’s House of Representatives approved Andrew McDonald to lead the state judiciary, by one vote.

McDonald is Malloy’s pick to become chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court.

If elected, he would be the first openly gay state chief justice in the country.

Democrats and Republicans have been sparring over the nomination for months.

McDonald garnered a tie vote by a legislative committee, which put his chances in jeopardy. The vote sent the nomination to the rest of the General Assembly with an "unfavorable" recommendation.

After the House of Representatives approved the nomination, the vote went to the Senate for the vote. That decision was expected to be made before the end of the month, however republicans said they would vote against this.

On Monday afternoon, Malloy expressed his disappointment, and said he would not withdraw his nomination.

