'March for Our Lives' attendees reflect on magnitude of event

Thousands from CT attended this weekend's March for Our Lives (WFSB)

A march for stricter gun control brought out hundreds of thousands of people across communities throughout the United States.

The "March for Our Lives" took place over the weekend in Washington D.C., and Connecticut was well-represented.

There were 450 people spread out in eight buses that traveled to Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Newtown Action Alliance and Sandy Hook Promise organized the trip.

“Its student driven and it's incredible and the speeches were powerful and they are committed and angry, because adults have failed them. We haven't done enough to provide safer communities for them,” said Po Murray, chairman of Newtown Action Alliance.

The Newtown Action Alliance formed after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School five years ago. They’ve been pushing for stronger gun laws on a federal level.

The March for Our Lives was started by students in Parkland, Fl., after 17 people were killed in a school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

At least half a million people gathered in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

“We need to stop the mass shootings and everyday gun violence and these students are very committed to doing that,” Murray said.

The march fanned to dozens of U.S. communities, like one in Hartford, but the one on D.C. was one many won’t forget.

“It was truly exciting to meet up with other students and teachers and parents from all over the nation to attempt to end this madness in this nation,” Murray said.

Newtown Action Alliance has been working with students who are committed to this cause. If you're a student and you're looking to organize something at your school, more information can be found here.

The activists behind this weekend's March For our Lives have their sights set on a new mission.

They're calling for a grassroots effort to organize nationwide "town hall" style meetings on April 7.

The plan is to call for "congressional town hall" meetings in each of the 435 districts in the United States.

Work is underway to plan these events and invite members of Congress to attend.

March For our Lives has a step-by-step guide to help in the planning process.

