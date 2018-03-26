A cold night, but mild days ahead!

MONDAY RECAP…

A large high pressure system was centered directly over New England today and that’s why we enjoyed a brilliant early spring day! There wasn’t a cloud in the sky! Still, temperatures were on the cooler side of normal. Morning lows were in the upper teens and 20s (19 degrees in Willington), and afternoon highs were in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The normal low for March 26th for the Greater Hartford Area is 31 degrees and the normal high is 52 degrees.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

High pressure will remain in place and it will provide ideal cooling conditions. The sky will remain clear, the wind will be light, and the air is dry. Temperatures will drop through the 40s early this evening then into the 30s after the sun goes down. Overnight lows will be in the 20s, but there will be some teens in the normally colder locations, especially where there is still some snow cover.

TUESDAY…

High pressure will move very little and that means we’ll enjoy a quiet day with light winds. The sky will be sunny in the morning, then a veil of high clouds will arrive in the afternoon. The clouds could dim the sun quite a bit before the day is over. The afternoon hours will be seasonably cool with highs 50-55.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday night and areas of light rain will develop after midnight. There is even a chance for a little sleet and pockets of freezing rain over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.

WEDNESDAY…

Any spotty icy mix could cause a few slick spots for the morning commute, but most of the state will be in good shape. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and spotty light rain showers. Most of the day will be dry and we should see a little sunshine or at least some brightening. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY…

A warm front will be positioned to the south of New England Thursday, but there is still the potential for some very mild weather. With just enough sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Highs will be in the 50s at the very least. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is only a slight chance for a shower, especially early in the morning then again later in the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING…

Rain is more likely during this time period. That’s when low pressure will pass through New England with its associated warm front and cold front. There could be a few moderate to heavy showers mixed in. Temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY…

The cold front will move away to the east of New England and weather conditions will improve. Showers will end Friday morning and a partly sunny sky seems likely in the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, but cold air will lag behind the front. Therefore, temperatures are still expected to top 60 degrees. For now, we a forecasting a high of 62 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

The air will turn colder Friday night and the mercury will likely dip into the 30s.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

While a big storm seems very unlikely, we may have showers at some point. However, they are difficult to time since the guidance models differ greatly with the timing of a cold front. For now, we are keeping Saturday dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. The cold front may pass through the state with a few showers Easter morning. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

For now, we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny, cool Monday with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

