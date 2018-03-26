A cold start, but mild days ahead!

TODAY…

High pressure overhead will move very little and that means we’ll enjoy another quiet day with light winds. While the sky is sunny right now, a veil of high clouds will arrive this afternoon. The clouds could dim the sun quite a bit before the day is over. The afternoon hours will be seasonably cool with highs 50-55.

Clouds will thicken tonight and areas of light rain will develop after midnight. There is even a chance for a little sleet and pockets of freezing rain over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.

WEDNESDAY…

Any spotty icy mix could cause a few slick spots for the morning commute, but most of the state will be in good shape. The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and spotty light rain showers. Now with that said, most of the day will be dry. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY…

A warm front will be positioned to the south of New England Thursday, but there is still the potential for some very mild weather. With just enough sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Highs will be in the 50s at the very least. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is only a slight chance for a shower, especially early in the morning then again later in the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING…

Rain is more likely during this time period. That’s when low pressure will pass through New England with its associated warm front and cold front. There could be a few moderate to heavy showers mixed in. Temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s Thursday night.

FRIDAY…

The cold front will move away to the east of New England and weather conditions will improve. Showers will end Friday morning and a partly sunny sky seems likely in the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, but cold air will lag behind the front. Therefore, temperatures are still expected to top 60 degrees. For now, we a forecasting a high of 62 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

The air will turn colder Friday night. The mercury will likely dip into the 30s.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

While a big storm seems very unlikely, we may have showers at some point. However, they are difficult to time since the guidance models differ greatly with the timing of a cold front. For now, we are keeping Saturday dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. The cold front may pass through the state with a few showers Easter morning. The rest of the day should be partly sunny, windy and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

For now, we are forecasting a partly to mostly sunny, cool Monday with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

