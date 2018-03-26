Car slams into restaurant in Westport

A car slammed into the front window of an occupied restaurant in Westport on Monday.

Westport Fire Department said a car had partially driven into a restaurant on Post Road East just before 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, the driver of the car was out of the vehicle and uninjured.

There were occupants inside of the restaurant, but they were not injured.

The car was removed from the building, and the scene was turned over to the property manager and building tenant.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.