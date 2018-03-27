Berlin family's home destroyed in early morning fire

A house on Sun Meadow Drive in Berlin was severely damaged by fire. (WFSB)

A family of three was safely evacuated during an early morning house fire in Berlin.

According to officials, the fire began shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 54 Sun Meadow Dr. in the East Berlin section of town.

"I see this house all engulfed in flames, so we came out right away and the next thing you know I saw the fire trucks here already pulling up," said Chris Ayala, an eyewitness.

The residents in the house, including at least one child, were able to make it out prior to the fire department arriving.

However, the fire caused major damage to the home. The siding is charred and there's significant damage to the roof, which partially collapsed.

”The flames were 6 to 8 feet over the roof, higher than the roof and it was blazing so hard you could see that the house was probably destroyed," said George Guziewicz, an eyewitness.

The Berlin fire chief told Channel 3 that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived. It took about 60 firefighters an hour to put it out.

"We had it under control quickly, [we had] to get it out just because of the nature of the structural collapse," said Chief Thomas Farr II, East Berlin Fire Dept. "We did have roof collapse, second floor collapse in the structure, which everything fell onto the first floor.”

They had to attack it from the outside.

"All of the occupants made it out safely and were transported to the hospital as a precaution only," Farr said.

Neighbors were relieved.

"The people in there and the little girl, [I'm] kind of shocked because it’s pretty quiet around here," Guziewicz said.

No other homes in the area were impacted.

"Make sure everything’s ok," Ayala said. "Most important is that because you can’t get that back. They can replace [belongings]. You can’t replace your life.”

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

A collection has been started for the family and can be found here.

