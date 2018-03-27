Firefighters battle early morning fire - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters battle early morning fire

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -

Three people were displaced during an early morning fire in Berlin. 

According to officials, the fire began shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at 54 Sun Meadow Drive. 

The residents in the house were able to make it out prior to the fire department arriving. 

No other homes in the area were impacted

