Firefighters battle early morning fire

A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
Customers are frustrated when their cars stall due to a fuel delivery company makes a huge mistake.More >
Customers are frustrated when their cars stall due to a fuel delivery company makes a huge mistake.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
A burglary suspect in New Haven was found fast asleep on the victim's sofa.More >
A burglary suspect in New Haven was found fast asleep on the victim's sofa.More >
Fairfield Police issued a warning on Sunday night after residents reported that hawks swooped down and attacked the backs of their heads.More >
Fairfield Police issued a warning on Sunday night after residents reported that hawks swooped down and attacked the backs of their heads.More >
One shoreline town there have been repeated incidents of aggressive birds attacking people.More >
One shoreline town there have been repeated incidents of aggressive birds attacking people.More >
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >