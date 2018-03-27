Garbage truck fire snarls traffic

A garbage truck fire on Interstate 84 in West Hartford has traffic tied up early Tuesday morning.

According to state police, the truck was fully involved on the side of the highway between exits 44 and 46 eastbound. The right two lanes were closed.

Police said the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

