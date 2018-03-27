State Senate to vote on gov's chief justice nominee

Andrew McDonald during a previous hearing on his nomination. (WFSB file)

The governor's nomination for chief justice of the state Supreme Court appears to be headed for defeat.

The state Senate will be voting on Tuesday on the promotion of Associate Justice Andrew McDonald.

However, it appears Republicans will reject the nomination.

Still, Gov. Dannel Malloy said he will not withdraw the nomination. He feels McDonald deserves a vote.

“Justice McDonald’s nomination has been widely supported by the legal community, including lawyers, judges, and deans of law schools," Malloy said.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Tuesday morning.

It looks like no Republicans are on board.

Malloy accused Sen. Len Fasano of swaying GOP lawmakers.

Fasano, however, said members are not supporting the McDonald nomination for various reasons including pushing the Supreme Court into "areas it shouldn't be in."

Fasano said he's also offended by accusations that some senators won't vote for McDonald because he's gay.

He said he's voting "no" because he believes McDonald is an activist judge who should have recused himself from certain cases, especially regarding the death penalty.

“This is not about politics, this is about policy, where Justice McDonald's decisions lead one to conclude the drifting of the Supreme Court and that is where I have some problems with so of the things," Fasano said.

Malloy said Republicans should be held accountable for voting as a block against him.

The vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the state capitol.

If McDonald's nomination is rejected, Malloy will have five days to nominate someone else.

