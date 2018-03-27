Stolen vehicle suspects collide with Branford police cruiser

Two juveniles were arrested after they slammed a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in Branford, police said. (@Cpt_G_Morgan)

Police in Branford caught a couple of young suspected car thieves overnight.

Capt. Geoff Morgan said the two juveniles actually crashed the stolen vehicle into one of the department's cruisers.

Morgan posted a photo of the scene to his Twitter page.

There's no word on injuries.

No other details were released.

