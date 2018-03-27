Veterans celebrate new law providing more health care

Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
Customers are frustrated when their cars stall due to a fuel delivery company makes a huge mistake.More >
After government officials deemed the remains nonrecoverable, the plane and pilot were left there -- for over 70 years. The makeshift grave was eventually covered so they could farm again.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
A garbage truck fire on Interstate 84 in West Hartford has traffic tied up early Tuesday morning.More >
A couple allegedly attacked their 16-year-old daughter when she refused to wed an older man, leading her to run away from her south Texas home.More >
A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter as a sex slave on Craigslist.More >
Skiers and snowboarders were met with orange-tinted snow in Sochi, Russia, this weekend.More >
A burglary suspect in New Haven was found fast asleep on the victim's sofa.More >
