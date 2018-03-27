UConn women's basketball team to receive Final Four sendoff

UConn players pose with the regional championship trophy after defeating South Carolina in Albany. (AP)

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team will be sent off to the Final Four in style.

The school organized a sendoff party for Tuesday afternoon on the Storrs campus.

Stream the festivities at 1 p.m. here.

UConn faces off against old rival Notre Dame on Friday night in Columbus, OH.

The UConn women pummeled South Carolina 94-65 during their Elite 8 matchup in Albany on Monday night.

Sophomore Crystal Dangerfield went off from the three point line and scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half. Gabby Williams added 23 points.

Both helped the team score the most points in school history for an Elite 8 game.

"The reason we won by so much is because our team played great," said Geno Auriemma, UConn women's basketball coach. "But even had we not played or shot the ball as well as we did, the way [Dangerfield and Williams] played it would have been enough to get us to next weekend."

The win broke a tie with John Wooden's UCLA men's basketball team for consecutive Division I Final Four appearances. The record now stands at 19.

That number also breaks a tie with Tennessee for the most appearances in women's history.

