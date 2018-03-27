Southington police seek missing woman

Jill Sohon was reported missing in Southington. (Southington police)

A woman who was reported missing from Southington is being sought by police.

The department released a photo of 57-year-old Jill Sohon on Tuesday.

The details about her disappearance have not been released.

She was driving a blue crossover SUV with Connecticut plate 981-XGP.

Anyone with information about Sohon's whereabouts is asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

