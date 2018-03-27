Suspended registration leads to pursuit, arrest of wanted man in Southbury

Nathaniel Calloway is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading state police on a pursuit into Southbury. (State police)

A license plate reader picked up a vehicle with a suspended registration, which lead to a pursuit and arrest of a wanted man.

State police said they arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Calloway of New Britain just before 2 p.m. on Monday in Southbury.

After a trooper recorded the hit on the reader along Interstate 84 east by exit 10, the trooper moved to pull over the driver.

However, the driver took off at speeds in excess of 115 mph.

The trooper tried to catch up to the suspect, but lost sight of the man by exit 11.

A short time later, the vehicle was found to be rolled over on the right shoulder of the highway.

As the trooper approached, the suspect exited out of a back window and fled over a fence onto River Road in Southbury.

The suspect was caught by Southbury officers and state police.

Troopers determined that Calloway had been driving a stolen vehicle.

They found a set of brass knuckles and a large amount of money in it.

Calloway was also found to be wanted by Wallingford police.

He was charged with a number of motor vehicle violations, engaging police in a pursuit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, third-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He's due in court on April 12.

