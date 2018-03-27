Fire reported at 'Bounce U' party venue in Rocky Hill

A fire was reported at the Bounce U birthday party venue in Rocky Hill on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A fire was reported at a children's birthday party venue in Rocky Hill on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the Bounce U business on Brook Street around 11 a.m.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

It reported that the building was evacuated.

There's no word on any damage or injuries.

