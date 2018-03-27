No injuries after fire breaks out at 'Bounce U' in Rocky Hill

A fire was reported at the Bounce U birthday party venue in Rocky Hill on Tuesday. (WFSB)

A fire was reported at a children's birthday party venue in Rocky Hill on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the Bounce U business on Brook Street around 10:30 a.m.

The building was occupied by staff and one customer at the time of the fire, but they were able to evacuate safely.

When firefighters arrived, the building was filled with smoke.

There was smoke damage to the walls, but the fire was knocked down quickly.

Crews are working to investigate the cause of the fire.

Bounce U will be closed while the investigating is ongoing.

