Waterford school's shelter in place lifted after ammunition found in classroom

A Waterford school was told to shelter in place Tuesday after a round of ammunition was found in a classroom (WFSB)

Students at a school in Waterford were told to shelter in place after a round of ammunition was found in a classroom on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Clark Lane Middle School.

In a letter, school officials said a teacher found a single round of ammunition shortly after 10 a.m.

There was a shelter in place for most of the day, where nobody was allowed in or out of the building. It has since been lifted.

School officials said there was no immediate threat to student safety on Tuesday.

Police said the school was searched, and nothing was found.

The superintendent said officials do not believe this is related to an earlier message that was sent to high school parents after an online post raised concerns on Monday.

The online post reportedly referenced a concern at the high school.

School officials said the post "was a misunderstanding of a partially overheard conversation between a student and staff member last week at the high school."

The concern was investigated and school officials said there is no credible threat.

"With that said, we appreciate those who brought this to our attention and encourage you to continue to communicate with school administration and the Waterford Police Department. Whenever we receive a report, we certainly investigate to the fullest extent possible," Superintendent Thomas Giard III said in a letter on Monday.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.