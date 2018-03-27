Woman's death in East Haddam now considered a homicide

A woman's body was found at a home on North Moodus Road Friday night (WFSB)

A suspicious death in East Haddam is now being investigated as a homicide.

The state’s medical examiner confirmed that Sandra Kalosky died from blunt force trauma.

Her body was found at a home on North Moodus Road Friday night.

An arrest has not been made.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

