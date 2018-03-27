New Haven man arrested for illegal gun, drugs during traffic stop

Hamden Police arrested a man from New Haven after a gun and drugs were found in his car.

According to police, Lamar Morrison, 30, of New Haven was stopped by police on March 24 around 11:45 p.m.

Police said Morrison was speeding on Morse Street, which led to the traffic stop.

When officers stopped the car, they saw a loaded 9mm handgun in the front passenger seat.

During a search of the car, officers found two ecstasy pills and a bag of marijuana.

Morrison was arrested and charged with several weapon and drug violations, including criminal possession of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Morrison is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on April 4th.

