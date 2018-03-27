Person found dead underneath car in New Canaan

New Canaan Police are investigating an untimely death after a person was found underneath a car.

Police responded to South Bald Hill Road on Tuesday just before noon.

When crews arrived, they found an unresponsive person pinned underneath a car.

First responders determined the victim was dead and had been underneath the car for an unknown length of time.

This death is under investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.